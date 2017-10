Muskelaufbau ohne Fleisch – so gehts

6. Nüsse

Squeeze more bone-fortifying calcium into your diet—without indulging in dairy—by loading up on nuts like peanuts, almonds, and pistachios. One serving (1oz) of each has about 160 high-quality calories (according to Calorie Counter) because they’re composed of a well-balanced blend of protein, fiber, and fat. Aside from being the perfect snack on the go or in the office, nuts are a great power food that will help fill you up and trim you down. “Nut and seed butters are higher in fat than protein but these ‘good’ fats actually make you lean,” Brown says.